In Case You Missed it: Fleet Feet Opens New Franklin Location

Fleet Feet Nashville, a local running specialty shop, celebrated the grand opening of its sixth Nashville area location at 545 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin on December 2.
Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running specialty stores with 248 locations in 40 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust training programs and rewards, community support and outreach and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves walkers, runners and fitness enthusiasts based on the belief that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING®. Stay inspired, motivated and connected at Fleet Feet.
