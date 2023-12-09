In Case You Missed it: Fleet Feet Opens New Franklin Location

Fleet Feet Nashville, a local running specialty shop, celebrated the grand opening of its sixth Nashville area location at 545 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin on December 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleet Feet Nashville (@fleetfeetnashville)

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running specialty stores with 248 locations in 40 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust training programs and rewards, community support and outreach and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves walkers, runners and fitness enthusiasts based on the belief that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING®. Stay inspired, motivated and connected at Fleet Feet.

Follow Fleet Feet Nashville on Facebook for more information.