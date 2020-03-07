In Case Y’all Missed It: Top 10 Coronavirus Articles

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1First TN Case of Coronavirus Detected in Williamson County
A Williamson County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19), Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday. The patient tested positive for the virus Wednesday. Read More.
2BGA Confirms Local Coronavirus Case is a Member of Parent Community
Battle Ground Academy (BGA) in Franklin has confirmed that the local case of coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) is a parent of a BGA student. Read More.
3Health Dept Releases Travel Info of Coronavirus Patient
The TN Dept of Health released travel information for the local coronavirus case. Read More.
4Coronavirus Test Results Negative for Contacts of Local Case
The Tennessee Department of Health has received negative test results for household contacts of the first case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Tennessee. Read More.
5Vanderbilt Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Receiving Treatment in Chicago
A Vanderbilt junior who was studying abroad in Florence, Italy has tested positive for coronavirus, reports vanderbilthustler.com. Read More.
6Williamson Medical Center Issues Statement on Coronavirus
After the first case of coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) in Tennessee has been detected in Williamson County, Williamson Medical Center issued the following statement. Read More.
7CoolSprings Galleria Issues Statement About Coronavirus
In the wake of the Tennessee Department of Health detecting a case of coronavirus in Williamson County, CBL Properties (the management company for CoolSprings Galleria) sent a statement to Williamson Source regarding their protocol. Read More
8YMCA Releases Coronavirus Statement
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee issued a following statement on their coronavirus protocol. Read More.
9BNA Addresses Coronavirus in Tennessee
Nashville International Airport (BNA) is providing the following update in reference to the announcement of the first case of the coronavirus in Tennessee. Read More.
10Local Schools Close as Part of Coronavirus Preparedness Plan
Both Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District closed school Friday, March 6 and Monday, March 9 in order to deep clean the buildings and busses.
Read More About WCS Closures Here.
Read More About FSSD Closures Here.