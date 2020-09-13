In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Longtime Franklin Pub Closes
Franklin Abbey, an Irish pub that is known by soccer fans as the place to watch premier soccer games, has closed after 14 years. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
3Corner Pub to Open in Cool Springs
Corner Pub will open a new location in Cool Springs. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
4The Boilery Seafood & Grill Opens in Cool Springs
The Boilery Seafood & Grill has opened in Cool Springs. Read More.
5WCSO Deputies Save Two Lives at Natchez Trace Bridge
Two young people who wanted to “end it all” are receiving treatment after Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies saved them from jumping off the Natchez Trace Bridge in two separate incidents this week. Read More.