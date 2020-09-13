In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
franklin abbey closes

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

franklin abbey closes

1Longtime Franklin Pub Closes

Franklin Abbey, an Irish pub that is known by soccer fans as the place to watch premier soccer games, has closed after 14 years. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Corner Pub
photo by Donna Vissman

3Corner Pub to Open in Cool Springs

Corner Pub will open a new location in Cool Springs. Read More.

The Boilery Seafood & Grill
photo by Donna Vissman

4The Boilery Seafood & Grill Opens in Cool Springs

The Boilery Seafood & Grill has opened in Cool Springs. Read More.

WCSO police car

5WCSO Deputies Save Two Lives at Natchez Trace Bridge

Two young people who wanted to “end it all” are receiving treatment after Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies saved them from jumping off the Natchez Trace Bridge in two separate incidents this week. Read More.

