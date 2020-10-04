In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Alan Jackson

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

Alan Jackson

1Alan Jackson’s Franklin Home is For Sale

Country artist Alan Jackson and wife Denise, have put their Franklin home on the market. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

disney plus

3Everything Coming to Disney Plus in October 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2020. Read More.

Paula Deen
photo from Paula Dean’s Family Kitchen Facebook page

4Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen to Open in Nashville in October

Southern-inspired dishes created by Paula Deen and her family will soon be available to locals and visitors of Nashville on Oct. 26, 2020. The stunning 17,000-square-foot, 406-seat restaurant is located next to the beautiful Cumberland River, adjacent to Opry Mills Mall. Read More.

summit-high-school
Photo by Michael Carpenter

5Summit, Page & Independence High Schools Move to Remote Learning Through Fall Break

Summit, Page and Independence High Schools will conduct remote learning next week through the end of Fall Break and will resume on-campus learning October 13th. Read More.

