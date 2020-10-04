In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Alan Jackson’s Franklin Home is For Sale
Country artist Alan Jackson and wife Denise, have put their Franklin home on the market.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.
3Everything Coming to Disney Plus in October 2020
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2020.
4Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen to Open in Nashville in October
Southern-inspired dishes created by Paula Deen and her family will soon be available to locals and visitors of Nashville on Oct. 26, 2020. The stunning 17,000-square-foot, 406-seat restaurant is located next to the beautiful Cumberland River, adjacent to Opry Mills Mall.
5Summit, Page & Independence High Schools Move to Remote Learning Through Fall Break
Summit, Page and Independence High Schools will conduct remote learning next week through the end of Fall Break and will resume on-campus learning October 13th.