In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
luke combs music video

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

luke combs music video

1Luke Combs Makes New Music Video at Brentwood Skate Center

Luke Combs recently released his new music video for “Lovin on You” and many will recognize the backdrop as the Brentwood Skate Center. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

rumor mill

3WCS Answers Questions About Thanksgiving Break Rumors

In the October 27 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about the district closing after Thanksgiving Break. Read More.

Franklin Police Investigating Armed Robbery at South Royal Oaks Starbucks
Robbery Suspect Vehicle

4Franklin Police Investigating Armed Robbery at South Royal Oaks Starbucks

Franklin Police responded to the Starbucks at 204 South Royal Oaks this week after an armed man entered the business, presented a pistol in his waistband, and demanded money. Read More.

Williamson Medical Center
Photo: Williamson Medical Center Facebook

5Williamson Medical Notifies Vanderbilt of Intent to Forgo Renewal of Children’s Hospital Partnership

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has notified Vanderbilt University Medical Center of its intent to forgo renewal of its partnership contract on the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center as of July 15, 2021. Read More.

