In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Luke Combs Makes New Music Video at Brentwood Skate Center
Luke Combs recently released his new music video for “Lovin on You” and many will recognize the backdrop as the Brentwood Skate Center. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3WCS Answers Questions About Thanksgiving Break Rumors
In the October 27 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about the district closing after Thanksgiving Break. Read More.
4Franklin Police Investigating Armed Robbery at South Royal Oaks Starbucks
Franklin Police responded to the Starbucks at 204 South Royal Oaks this week after an armed man entered the business, presented a pistol in his waistband, and demanded money. Read More.
5Williamson Medical Notifies Vanderbilt of Intent to Forgo Renewal of Children’s Hospital Partnership
Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has notified Vanderbilt University Medical Center of its intent to forgo renewal of its partnership contract on the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center as of July 15, 2021. Read More.