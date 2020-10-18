In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Franklin Woman to Repay Tennessee in TennCare Fraud Case
A Williamson County woman is ordered to repay the state after she was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Shake Shack Announces Franklin Location
Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside. Read More.
4WCS Proposes Flex Day Dates for Remainder of School Year
With the pilot of an asynchronous learning day for middle and high students and Hillsboro elementary students deemed a success, the district is proposing a series of these flex days for all traditional students for the remainder of the school year. Read More.
5Franklin Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-65 Identified
The driver killed in October 4, 2020 12:50 a.m. single-vehicle crash on I-65 North is identified as Vincent Raymond Ciesielski, Jr., 29, of Franklin. Read More.