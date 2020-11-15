In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Downtown Franklin to Host “Holiday Magic on Main Street”
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN and its division, the Downtown Franklin Association (DFA), have partnered with Visit Franklin and the City of Franklin to celebrate Holiday Magic on Main during the Christmas season. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant Pays $179k in Back Wage Violations
After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant – based in Franklin, Tennessee – has paid $179,878 in back wages to 40 employees to resolve minimum wage violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Read More.
4WCS High School Students Ace ACT
More than a dozen WCS high school students are excelling in the classroom and earning perfect composite scores on the ACT. Read More.
5Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More.