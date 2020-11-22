In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
City of Franklin
photo from City of Franklin Facebook

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

photo by Michael Carpenter

1Dairy Queen in Spring Hill Closes

The Dairy Queen in Spring Hill, located at 2098 Wall Street, has closed. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

City of Franklin
photo from City of Franklin Facebook

3New, Free Parking Lot Opens in Downtown Franklin

Shoppers in downtown Franklin will now have a new free parking lot to enjoy. Read More.

covid 19 vaccine information

4Tennessee Selected for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Pilot Program

Tennessee has been selected as one of four states to participate in a pilot program for delivery of the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine now under development. This program is designed to address distribution challenges posed by requirements for ultra-cold storage of the vaccine. Read More.

coronavirus

5Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County

If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More.

