In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1How WCS is Preparing for Students to Return to Campus
Will children return to school this fall? If so, what does that look like? With the start of school just a little over a month away, many parents are asking these questions. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Williamson Medical Releases Latest COVID 19 Info
Williamson Medical Center (WMC) continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and deploy strategies in response to the changing situation. Read the latest statement issued by WMC. Read More.
4Franklin Police Seeking Information on Unlawful Photography Suspect
Franklin Police want to identify a suspect who reportedly used his cell phone to take pictures under a shopper’s dress at the Cool Springs Target. Read More.
5Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest in Spring Hill
On Wednesday, July 1st at around 1:40 AM officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Port Royal Rd. for a shots fired call. Read More.