In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
summit-high-school
Photo by Michael Carpenter

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

summit high school interior

1How WCS is Preparing for Students to Return to Campus

Will children return to school this fall? If so, what does that look like? With the start of school just a little over a month away, many parents are asking these questions. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

williamson medical center

3Williamson Medical Releases Latest COVID 19 Info

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and deploy strategies in response to the changing situation. Read the latest statement issued by WMC. Read More.

Franklin Police Seeking Information on Unlawful Photography Suspect

4Franklin Police Seeking Information on Unlawful Photography Suspect

Franklin Police want to identify a suspect who reportedly used his cell phone to take pictures under a shopper’s dress at the Cool Springs Target. Read More.

spring hill police car sunbeam

5Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest in Spring Hill

On Wednesday, July 1st at around 1:40 AM officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Port Royal Rd. for a shots fired call. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here