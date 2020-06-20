In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Franklin Securities Broker Charged With Stealing From Elderly Clients
A former Investments Vice President at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (Raymond James), has been charged with stealing $933,500 from two elderly clients, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Franklin Man Killed in Single-vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning Identified
Franklin Police report that Chantel Britman, 37, of Franklin was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning. Read More.
4GoFundMe Created to Help Cover Healthcare Costs For Couple Who Survived Attack
A GoFundMe has been created to help pay healthcare costs for Leanne and Kevin Craft, of Franklin, as they recover from a brutal attack that occurred last month. Read More.
5Brentwood Police Mourns Death of Officer Destin Legieza
The Brentwood Police Department is mourning the death of Officer Destin Legieza who was killed in the line of duty Thursday. Read More.