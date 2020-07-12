In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

woman putting on mask
Stock Image

1Mayor Rogers Anderson Issues Mask Mandate for Williamson County

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson has signed an Executive Order requiring citizens to wear masks or face coverings when in public places and social distancing is not possible. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

9286 Wardley Park

3Former Nashville Predators Coach Sells Brentwood Home

The former Nashville Predators coach, Peter Laviolette, has sold his Brentwood home, according to county property transfer records. Read More.

Battle Ground Academy
Photo: Battle Ground Academy Facebook

4BGA Announces Back to School Plans

BGA announces its plan for students to be back on campus this fall. Read More.

Brentwood Middle Named Model PLC School

5WCS Shares Updated Framework for Reopening Schools

Williamson County Schools (WCS) has published an updated framework for reopening school campuses for the 2020-2021 school year. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
