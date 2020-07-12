In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
Stock Image
1Mayor Rogers Anderson Issues Mask Mandate for Williamson County
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson has signed an Executive Order requiring citizens to wear masks or face coverings when in public places and social distancing is not possible. Read More.
Stock Image
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Former Nashville Predators Coach Sells Brentwood Home
The former Nashville Predators coach, Peter Laviolette, has sold his Brentwood home, according to county property transfer records. Read More.
Photo: Battle Ground Academy Facebook
4BGA Announces Back to School Plans
BGA announces its plan for students to be back on campus this fall. Read More.
5WCS Shares Updated Framework for Reopening Schools
Williamson County Schools (WCS) has published an updated framework for reopening school campuses for the 2020-2021 school year. Read More.