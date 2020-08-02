In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

1Franklin High to Change Mascot

A committee composed of district administrators and Franklin High faculty, students, school leaders and community members has made a recommendation to Superintendent Jason Golden for the name change. Read More.

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

3Jason Aldean’s Beach Home is on the Market

Country artist Jason Aldean is selling his beach home on the Gulf of Mexico at Saint George. Read More.

47 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend

The first of two tax free weekends is this weekend – July 31 through August 2. Read More.

5Williamson County Schools 2020-2021 Start and End Times

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2020-21 school year with a half-day on August 7. Read More.

