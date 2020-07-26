In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
Stock Image
1Tennessee Banks Asking Consumers to Deposit Change
Time to empty out the piggy banks to help small businesses. Tennessee banks are asking consumers to deposit their spare change at their local bank or coin-cashing machines as the pandemic-related shutdowns has created a coin shortage. Read More.
Stock Image
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Spring Hill PD Searching for Shoplifting Suspect
On 7/12/20 the subject pictured allegedly stole merchandise from Target in Spring Hill. Read More.
photo from The Field at Franklin Facebook Page
4Franklin Drive-in Theatre Opens This Weekend
The Field at Franklin, a new drive-in theatre, will open to the public this weekend. Read More.
5WCS Makes Decision on How to Begin 2020-2021 School Year
Williamson County Schools (WCS) held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce their back-to-school plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Read More.