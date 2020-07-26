In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
The Field at Franklin
photo from The Field at Franklin Facebook Page

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

coins
Stock Image

1Tennessee Banks Asking Consumers to Deposit Change

Time to empty out the piggy banks to help small businesses. Tennessee banks are asking consumers to deposit their spare change at their local bank or coin-cashing machines as the pandemic-related shutdowns has created a coin shortage. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Spring Hill PD Searching for Shoplifting Suspect

3Spring Hill PD Searching for Shoplifting Suspect

On 7/12/20 the subject pictured allegedly stole merchandise from Target in Spring Hill. Read More.

The Field at Franklin
photo from The Field at Franklin Facebook Page

4Franklin Drive-in Theatre Opens This Weekend

The Field at Franklin, a new drive-in theatre, will open to the public this weekend. Read More.

school bus stop sign

5WCS Makes Decision on How to Begin 2020-2021 School Year

Williamson County Schools (WCS) held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce their back-to-school plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Read More.

