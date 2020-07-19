In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
15 Majestic Tennessee Waterfalls
Tennessee is a hotbed for rocks and rivers, so it is no wonder that we also have a ton of waterfalls as well. Waterfalls are some of the best natural beauties to behold and enjoy especially if you already love the outdoors. Check out these 5 Tennessee waterfalls. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
(confirmed and probable cases per 100,000 persons by ZIP) for the Mid-Cumberland Region
3COVID-19 Data by Zip Code Now Available
The Tennessee Department of Health has added some new information to its COVID-19 page to reflect trends by zip code. The Department of Health has created maps that show testing rate, positive test rate and trends by zip code. Read More.
4Brentwood Splash Park to Open This Week
In partnership with the City of Brentwood, Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is proud to announce the opening of the new Brentwood Splash Park at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way. Read More.
5Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More.