In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Franklin High Alum Killed in Car Accident in Texas
John “Jake” Michael Harvey, Jr., 18, of Franklin was killed Monday in a car accident in Gregg County, Texas, reports CBS 19. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
4What to Know About Economic Impact Payment Check Cards
Some people will get their Economic Impact Payment in the mail on an EIP VISA debit card Here’s what you need to know. Read More.
5Fire in Franklin Strip Mall Extinguished by Fire Sprinkler System
Thursday night an automatic fire sprinkler system protected the Parkway Commons strip mall, which has more than a dozen businesses. Read More.