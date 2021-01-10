In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1IRS Issues Information on Second Round of Economic Impact Payments
The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing a second round of Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as stimulus payments, last week. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Williamson County
The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) has already begun to administer vaccines to the Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 population as well as the 75+ populations. Read More.
4Famous Dave’s Opens Ghost Kitchen at Granite City
Although local Famous Dave’s has closed, bbq lovers can still get their favorite Famous Dave’s menu item. Read More.
5Barry Gibb Releases Duet with Dolly
Barry Gibb, the last remaining living member of the Bee Gees, is set to release his lastest album Greenfields.Gibb enlisted several Nashville artists including Dolly for his latest album. Read More.