In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
famous dave's bar-b-que
Photo: Famous Daves Bar-B-Que of America Facebook Page

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

IRS Information on Second Round of Economic Impact Payments

The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing a second round of Economic Impact Payments, often referred to as stimulus payments, last week. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

vaccine stock image
Stock Image

3How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Williamson County

The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) has already begun to administer vaccines to the Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 population as well as the 75+ populations. Read More.

famous dave's bar-b-que
Photo: Famous Daves Bar-B-Que of America Facebook Page

4Famous Dave’s Opens Ghost Kitchen at Granite City

Although local Famous Dave’s has closed, bbq lovers can still get their favorite Famous Dave’s menu item. Read More.

Dolly Parton Barry Gibb
photo by Becky Fluke

5Barry Gibb Releases Duet with Dolly

Barry Gibb, the last remaining living member of the Bee Gees, is set to release his lastest album Greenfields.Gibb enlisted several Nashville artists including Dolly for his latest album. Read More.

