In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
photo by Donna Vissman
1Holler & Dash Closes
Holler & Dash Biscuit House, located at 203 Franklin Road in the Hill Center Brentwood, has closed. But don’t worry, you won’t be without biscuits for long! Read More.
photo from Carrie Underwood Facebook
2Brentwood Bakery Helps Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Celebrate Son’s 1st Birthday
Country superstar Carrie Underwood and former Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher recently celebrated their youngest son’s first birthday. Read More.
3WCSO Sets Sobriety Checkpoints for Super Bowl Weekend
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints in the evening hours on these dates during Super Bowl weekend. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
4James Avery Artisan Jewelry Store to Close
James Avery Artisan Jewelry, located in the CoolSprings Galleria, will close. Read More.
credit-Chick-fil-A
5Chick-fil-A Berry Farms Sets Open Date
Franklin will be home to another Chick-fil-A soon. Read More.