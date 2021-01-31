In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Red Pony
photo from Red Pony Facebook

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

vaccine
Stock Image

1The Latest on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in Williamson County

The Williamson County Health Department is administering vaccines in a phased approach using a waitlist system, named the Williamson County COVID Waitlist. Vaccines are being administered by appointment only. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Red Pony
photo from Red Pony Facebook

3Red Pony Posts Statement Regarding Fire

On Saturday morning around 4am the Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at the Red Pony Restaurant in downtown Franklin. Read More.

Pair of wcs Buses
From WCS

4WCS School Board Approves Open-Zoned Schools

Parents have until May 15, 2021, to submit an out-of-zone request for the 2021-22 school year. Read More.

Spinach Bacon Quiche at Papa C Pies

5Savory Pie: The Perfect Choice for Dinner

Next time quiche is on the family dinner plan, save yourself the time and energy and just let Papa C Pies make it! Read More.

