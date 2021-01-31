In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1The Latest on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in Williamson County
The Williamson County Health Department is administering vaccines in a phased approach using a waitlist system, named the Williamson County COVID Waitlist. Vaccines are being administered by appointment only. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Red Pony Posts Statement Regarding Fire
On Saturday morning around 4am the Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at the Red Pony Restaurant in downtown Franklin. Read More.
4WCS School Board Approves Open-Zoned Schools
Parents have until May 15, 2021, to submit an out-of-zone request for the 2021-22 school year. Read More.
