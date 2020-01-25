In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Drive-Thru Coffee House Opens in Downtown Franklin
As you plan your morning commute, you may want to add this new coffee shop to your itinerary. It’s called Southerner’s Coffee and it’s a drive-thru coffee shop housed in a trailer. It recently opened in Franklin at 328 5th Avenue North, next to Tiny Little Donuts. Read More.
2Italian Restaurant to Open at McEwen Northside
North Italia has submitted plans for its latest destination at McEwen Northside, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read More.
3HomeGoods to Open in Spring Hill
The vacant space once occupied by Bed Bath and Beyond at 1030 Crossings Boulevard will have a new occupant. Read More.
4Martin’s BBQ Joint Sets the Record Straight
With the anticipation of a new Martin’s BBQ to open, owner Pat Martin shares a message with fans. Read More.
5Abercrombie & Fitch Closes at CoolSprings Galleria
Abercrombie & Fitch has closed at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read More.