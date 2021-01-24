In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1First Watch to Open Soon in Spring Hill
A new First Watch location will open soon in Spring Hill at 4937 Columbia Pike (the former Applebee’s location), confirmed a representative from First Watch Communications. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Saturday Morning Fire Causes Damage to Downtown Franklin Buildings
An early morning fire in downtown Franklin on Saturday caused extensive damage to Red Pony Restaurant and some minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to the fire just after 4am Saturday morning and is investigating the cause of the fire. Read More.
4Historic Owen Primm House Set for Demolition
On December 14, 2020, a demolition permit for the historic Owen-Primm house was filed. Read More.
5New Features Added to TN Dept of Health COVID-19 Website
The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group have added new features to the COVID19.tn.gov website to make it easier for users to find county-specific information and request an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination. Read More.