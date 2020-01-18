In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Spring Hill Human Trafficking Sting Nets Multiple Arrests
A two-day undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and detectives with the Spring Hill Police Department has resulted in the arrest of several men, including three who are charged with solicitation of a minor. Read More.
2Hippie-Inspired Donut Shop to Open in Brentwood
A new donut shop called Peace, Love and Little Donuts is opening soon in Brentwood. Read More.
3Americana Taphouse Announces Opening Date
A. Marshall Hospitality will tap into its new beer-focused concept, Americana Taphouse, on Wednesday, January 29. Read More.
45 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Martin Luther King Jr was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know. Read More.
55 Trending Hairstyles for 2020
Natural healthy hair is still in and much of the trends are honoring the many popular cuts of the last century with some fresh twists. Here are 5 trending hairstyles of 2020. Read More.