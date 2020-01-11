In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Five Guys
In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

1New Wine Bar to Open in Franklin

A new wine bar will soon open in Cool Springs at McEwen Northside. Read More.

2Randy Travis Pays a Visit to Nolensville

The “Deeper Than the Holler” singer Randy Travis was in Nolensville last weekend. Read More.

3Tito’s Opens New Nolensville Location

Tito’s Mexican Restaurant is opening a new location in Nolensville today, Monday, January 6 at 3 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Suite 315. Read More.

4Five Guys to Open Soon in Spring Hill

Five Guys will open a Spring Hill location soon. Read More.

5WCSO Looking for Person of Interest After Franklin Shooting

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that happened last night (Tuesday, January 7, 2020) in the area of Incinerator Road and Lula Lane in Franklin. Read More.

