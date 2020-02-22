In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Mac’s Will Return to Spring Hill
If you’ve been missing the burgers from Mac’s Grub Shack, you’re in luck! Mac’s is returning to Spring Hill. Read More.
photo from Thomas Rhett Facebook
2Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome Third Child
It’s a trio of girls for country singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren. Read More.
photo by Chick fil A
3Over 135 Camp Out for Chick-fil-A Opening in Berry Farms
Over 135 people lined up Tuesday evening to win free Chick-fil-A for a year at the new Franklin Chick-fil-A location in the Berry Farms community. Read More.
photo from Gigi Butler
4Gigi’s Cupcake Founder Plans Pie Shop in Franklin
Gigi Butler, the entrepreneur behind Gigi’s Cupcakes has been busy formulating her latest entrepreneurial endeavor at Pies By Gigi. Read More.
photo by Donna Vissman
5Americana Taphouse Hosts Grand Opening Event
Americana Taphouse, which opened in the former Puckett’s Boat House space in downtown Franklin, held a Grand Opening party and ribbon cutting ceremony this week. Read More.