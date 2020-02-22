In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Chick fil A Berry Farms
photo by Chick fil A

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

1Mac’s Will Return to Spring Hill

If you’ve been missing the burgers from Mac’s Grub Shack, you’re in luck! Mac’s is returning to Spring Hill. Read More.

photo from Thomas Rhett Facebook

2Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome Third Child

It’s a trio of girls for country singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren. Read More.

photo by Chick fil A

3Over 135 Camp Out for Chick-fil-A Opening in Berry Farms

Over 135 people lined up Tuesday evening to win free Chick-fil-A for a year at the new Franklin Chick-fil-A location in the Berry Farms community. Read More.

photo from Gigi Butler

4Gigi’s Cupcake Founder Plans Pie Shop in Franklin

Gigi Butler, the entrepreneur behind Gigi’s Cupcakes has been busy formulating her latest entrepreneurial endeavor at Pies By Gigi. Read More.

photo by Donna Vissman

5Americana Taphouse Hosts Grand Opening Event

Americana Taphouse, which opened in the former Puckett’s Boat House space in downtown Franklin, held a Grand Opening party and ribbon cutting ceremony this week. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here