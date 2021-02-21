In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:
1Franklin Drunk Driver’s Car Slides Into Ditch and Bursts Into Flames
At 1:00 Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to Harpeth Dr., near W. Main Street, in Franklin. A passerby called to report a driver in the ditch who may need assistance. Read More.
2How to Make Your Own De-Icer Without Salt
With all the ice we’ve received the last few days, it can be tricky to get out of the door to do simple things like walk the dog or even walk with the kids to the perfect sledding spot. If you don’t have any salt for your driveway or sidewalk, we found a great DIY solution for you. Read More.
3Franklin Fire Rescues Mom From Harpeth River After She Rescues Child
A mother who jumped into the Harpeth River to rescue her child became injured and had to be rescued by the Franklin Fire Department. Read More.
4Tennessee to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination of Adults Age 65 and Older, Teachers
Tennessee will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan COVID-19 for vaccinations on Feb. 22. Read More.
59-Year-Old Dies in Sledding Accident
On February 16, 2021, Brentwood Police and Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a sledding accident on Seward Road. Read More.