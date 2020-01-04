In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Salty Goat in Spring Hill Closes
Salty Goat, located at 2078 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More.
2What’s New to Streaming in January 2020
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this January 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu. Read More.
3When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree
While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor. Read More.
4Williamson County Eateries that Opened in 2019
Williamson County continued its brisk pace of new and exciting restaurant and food-related options in 2019. Read More.
5New Laws for 2020
Several new laws went into effect today – January 1, 2020. Read More.