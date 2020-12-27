In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
MrBeast Burger
photo from MrBeast Burger website

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

Sam's Club

1Sam’s Club in Franklin Announces Temporary Closure

Sam’s Club, located at 3070 Mallory Lane in Franklin, TN closed temporarily last week. The club closed Monday evening (Dec 21) and reopened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec 23. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

MrBeast Burger
photo from MrBeast Burger website

3YouTuber MrBeast Opens Burger Joint in Franklin

YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) has opened a delivery-only burger joint in Franklin. Read More.

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Thompson's Station Mother and Son
Photo from GoFundMe

4Fatal Crash Claims Life of Thompson’s Station Mother and Son

A multi-vehicle crash on Sunday killed 35-year-old Olga Danylov, of Thompson’s Station, and her four-year-old son. Read More.

Waldo's Chicken and Beer
photo by Donna Vissman

5Waldo’s Chicken and Beer to Open Soon in Franklin

Fast-casual chicken restaurant Waldo’s Chicken and Beer will open soon in Franklin. The sign has been placed on the building at 1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Community Impact Newspaper reports the new Franklin Waldo’s is slated to open in mid-January. Read More.

