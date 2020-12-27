In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Sam’s Club in Franklin Announces Temporary Closure
Sam’s Club, located at 3070 Mallory Lane in Franklin, TN closed temporarily last week. The club closed Monday evening (Dec 21) and reopened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec 23. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3YouTuber MrBeast Opens Burger Joint in Franklin
YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) has opened a delivery-only burger joint in Franklin. Read More.
4Fatal Crash Claims Life of Thompson’s Station Mother and Son
A multi-vehicle crash on Sunday killed 35-year-old Olga Danylov, of Thompson’s Station, and her four-year-old son. Read More.
5Waldo’s Chicken and Beer to Open Soon in Franklin
Fast-casual chicken restaurant Waldo’s Chicken and Beer will open soon in Franklin. The sign has been placed on the building at 1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Community Impact Newspaper reports the new Franklin Waldo’s is slated to open in mid-January. Read More.