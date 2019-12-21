In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
2019 leipers fork christmas parade

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

1Williamson County Eateries that Closed in 2019

There were a lot of new food choices in Williamson County for 2019. Unfortunately, not all locations managed to stay in business. Here is a list of eateries that closed in 2019. Read More.

2Photos: 2019 Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade

See our photos from the 16th annual Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade. Read More.

3Franklin Christmas Tree Damaged by Vandal

For the second time this season, someone has tampered with the Franklin Christmas tree on the historic downtown square. Read More.

4Franklin Police Investigating Tuesdays Overnight Stabbing

Detectives in Franklin are investigating a stabbing at Viera Cool Springs apartments, at 300 N. Royal Oaks Boulevard. Read More.

credit-Facebook

5A Taste of Tennessee: 10 Gift Ideas

For those wanting to send out of town relatives a little taste of Tennessee, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites all made right here in your backyard. Read More.

