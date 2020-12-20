In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

downtown franklin at christmas
Photo: City of Franklin/Facebook

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

RH Outlet
photo by Donna Vissman

1RH Outlet Opens in Cool Springs

Attention all RH fans! The upscale furniture store, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, has just opened an outlet in Cool Springs. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

downtown franklin at christmas
Photo: City of Franklin/Facebook

3Franklin Named One of the Best Christmas Destinations in the World

Big 7 Travel released a list of the ’25 Best Christmas Destinations in the World’ and Franklin ranked number 3, beating out New York City. Read More.

franklin
Photo: @beardontheroad via Visit Franklin Facebook

4Franklin Named a Top 10 “Best Place to Live in America”

Franklin was recently named among the top 10 cities in MONEY Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America! Read More.

Culaccino

5New Italian Restaurant to Open in Downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square

Culaccino, an authentic Italian restaurant and bar, announced that it will open on Friday, January 8, bringing its housemade pastas, woodfired pizzas and more to downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square. Read More.

