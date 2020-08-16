In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

1Former Teachers Create New K-5 School

With the growing need for safe, quality schooling in Nashville and surrounding areas, one of the premiere music and dance studios in the Brentwood/Franklin area, ROOTS Academy, has partnered with a select group of teachers from Williamson County Schools to create a brand new, K-5 school, The Academy at ROOTS. Read More.

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Franklin Road’s Lost and Forgotten Honky Tonks

3Franklin Road’s Lost and Forgotten Honky Tonks

While Cool Springs and downtown Franklin are the places to go for Friday night drinks in Williamson County, many decades of the early 20th century a string of roadhouses, juke joints and speakeasies filled the nights along Franklin Road with music, laughter and, of course, hooch. Read More.

4Off Broadway Shoes to Close in Franklin

Off Broadway Shoes will close its Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Blvd in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center. Read More.

5WCS to Begin Phased-in Return to On Campus Learning for All Grades

Williamson County Schools (WCS) announced it will open campuses to additional grade levels, beginning August 24, through a phased-in return to ensure a smooth transition for the students’ first days on campus. Read More.

