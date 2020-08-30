In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

1State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit

The state began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit, approved by FEMA earlier this week. Read More.

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

3Over 30 WCS Students & Staff In Isolation, More Quarantined

As of August 25, there are over 30 Williamson County Schools students and staff members in isolation and over 130 students and staff in quarantine across 40 of the district’s 49 schools and district office. Read More.

4Starbucks Slated for Former Franklin Wendy’s Location

A new Starbucks location will open in the former Wendy’s building at 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, confirmed a Starbucks spokesperson. Read More.

5City Farmhouse to Open New Shop in Downtown Franklin

Antique and vintage shop City Farmhouse will open a new location in downtown Franklin. Read More.

