In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Jeni's Ice Cream

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

Franklin High to Change Mascot

1Franklin High Chooses New Mascot

Franklin High School has a new mascot: the Admirals. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

Kane Brown Home

3Country Music Artist Kane Brown Sells Franklin Home

Country Music artist Kane Brown is selling his Franklin home. Read More.

crime

4Franklin High Graduate Fatally Shot in East Nashville Apartment

East Precinct detectives are pursuing strong leads in Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. fatal shooting of Robert Coughlin, 23, inside a home where he rented an apartment in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue. Read More.

Jeni's Ice Creams
photo by Donna Vissman

5Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Opens Third Williamson County Location

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has opened its third location in Williamson County. Read More.

