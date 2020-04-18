In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
DoubleTree cookies
Photo from DoubleTree by Hilton Facebook Page

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

photo from fda.gov

1Total Coronavirus Case Count in Tennessee

This is the latest COVID-19 information from the Tennessee Department of Health, including a look at how many positive cases there are in each county. Read More.

2Video: Sound of Music’s ‘Do Re Mi’ Re-Written as COVID-19 PSA

The Sound of Music’s “Do Re Mi” has been re-written for the current state of COVID-19. Read More.

3City of Franklin Renews Stay at Home Order

Mayor Dr. Ken Moore on Tuesday, April 14 renewed the City of Franklin’s “Stay at Home Order.” Mayor Moore anticipates that he will renew this order through the end of the month. Read More.

Photo from WCS

4Five WCS Students Earn Perfect ACT Scores

Five Williamson County Schools students are adding their names to the list of academic elites by getting perfect composite scores on their ACTs. Read More.

5DoubleTree Releases Their Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

DoubleTree, for the first time ever, has published the recipe for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here