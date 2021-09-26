In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More
Zoe’s Kitchen, at 3058 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More
Money Magazine’s 35th annual list of The Best Places to Live has one local Tennessee town listed in the top ten places to live. Read more
Brentwood Police responded Thursday, September 23, 2021 to a report of a motor vehicle
burglary in the River Oaks Subdivision. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 23, 2021. Read More
H. G. Hill Realty Company recently submitted an application to the City of Franklin’s Building and Neighborhood Services Department for a permit for the razing of the unoccupied structures at Hill Center Franklin. Read More
The Pilgrimage Music Festival will take place this weekend on September 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road. City of Franklin released road closures for the two-day event. Read More
Williamson County Schools continues to update its Illness Guidelines as needed. Read More
The antique home decor store in Nolensville announced it will close. Read More