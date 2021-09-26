In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Three French Hens
photo from Three French Hens Facebook

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Nieghbors Germantown
photo from Neighbors Germantown Facebook

1Popular Nashville Bar/Restaurant Coming to Franklin

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

photo by Steven Ludwig

3Zoe’s Kitchen in Franklin Closes

Zoe’s Kitchen, at 3058 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More

City of Franklin
photo from City of Franklin Facebook

4Money Magazine Names Franklin Top Place to Live

Money Magazine’s 35th annual list of The Best Places to Live has one local Tennessee town listed in the top ten places to live. Read more

Brentwood Police Capture Suspect After Burglaries and Homeowner’s Dog Shot

5Brentwood Police Capture Suspect After Burglaries and Homeowner’s Dog Shot

Brentwood Police responded Thursday, September 23, 2021 to a report of a motor vehicle
burglary in the River Oaks Subdivision. Read More

coronavirus

6Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 23

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 23, 2021. Read More

Hill Center
photo by Donna Vissman

7H. G. Hill Realty Requests Permit for Demo of Columbia Ave Property

H. G. Hill Realty Company recently submitted an application to the City of Franklin’s Building and Neighborhood Services Department for a permit for the razing of the unoccupied structures at Hill Center Franklin. Read More

photo by Donna Vissman

8Pilgrimage 2021: Road Closures, Shuttle, and Parking Info

The Pilgrimage Music Festival will take place this weekend on September 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road. City of Franklin released road closures for the two-day event. Read More

Temperature Being Taken

9Updated WCS Illness Guidelines, At-Home COVID Test Information

Williamson County Schools continues to update its Illness Guidelines as needed. Read More

Three French Hens
photo from Three French Hens Facebook

10Antique Home Decor Store Three French Hens to Close

The antique home decor store in Nolensville announced it will close. Read More

