In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Dolan Venue
photo from RealTracs

1Arrington Venue is Taken off the Market

Dolan’s Venue in Arrington was listed for sale but the property listing has been removed. Read More.

Centennial High School

2Social Media Threat Leads to “Shelter in Place” at Centennial High Last Wednesday

On Wednesday, students and teachers at Centennial High School were told to shelter in place due to a social media threat. Read More

Condado Tacos
photo by Donna Vissman

3First Look: Condado Tacos Opens in McEwen Northside Development in Franklin

It’s taco day at McEwen Northside, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, as Condado Tacos opens its doors to the public on Thursday, November 4 at 11am. Read More

Rodney Garrett

4Man on TBI’s Most Wanted List Killed on I-840

Rodney Garrett, wanted for attempted criminal homicide and a suspect on the TBI’s most wanted list, was killed in an incident on I-840 at approximately 8:27am Thursday morning, November 4, 2021. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Cash Reward for Info on Three Franklin Shoplifters

6Cash Reward for Info on Three Franklin Shoplifters

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of three shoplifters. Read More

Franktown Festival of Lights
Franktown Festival of Lights

7FrankTown Festival of Lights Drive-thru Event is a Must This Holiday Season

The drive-thru Holiday lights experience is back for 2021. FrankTown Festival of Lights will take place Thursday, November 25 through Sunday, December 26, from 5-9 p.m. nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

8What’s New to Streaming in November 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

photo from Franchising.com

9Men’s Barbershop Scissors and Scotch to Open in Franklin

The men’s barbershop Scissors and Scotch will open a second location in Williamson County at McEwen Northside next to Prose Nail Salon at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Read More

real estate

10Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for October 14-20, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. Read More

