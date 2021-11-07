In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Dolan's Venue in Arrington was listed for sale but the property listing has been removed.
On Wednesday, students and teachers at Centennial High School were told to shelter in place due to a social media threat.
It's taco day at McEwen Northside, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, as Condado Tacos opens its doors to the public on Thursday, November 4 at 11am.
Rodney Garrett, wanted for attempted criminal homicide and a suspect on the TBI's most wanted list, was killed in an incident on I-840 at approximately 8:27am Thursday morning, November 4, 2021.
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of three shoplifters.
The drive-thru Holiday lights experience is back for 2021. FrankTown Festival of Lights will take place Thursday, November 25 through Sunday, December 26, from 5-9 p.m. nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.
The men's barbershop Scissors and Scotch will open a second location in Williamson County at McEwen Northside next to Prose Nail Salon at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021.