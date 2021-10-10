In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
Molly's Cupcakes
photo from Molly's Cupcakes Facebook

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Soy Bistro
photo from Soy Bistro Facebook

1Local Brentwood Restaurant to Appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More.

The Factory at Franklin
Rendering of The Factory at Franklin from Holladay Properties

2Developers Purchase The Factory in Franklin to Create a “Little City”

The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million and are investing much more into the former stove factory to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More

3Smith & Wesson to Relocate Headquarters to Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials announced the U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read More

The Pancake Pantry

4The Pancake Pantry to Open Second Nashville Location

Nashville icon The Pancake Pantry is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering downtown diners an additional opportunity to enjoy its famous fare. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

stolen catalytic converters

6Franklin Police Arrest Two and Recover 26 Stolen Catalytic Converters

Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More

7CoolSprings Galleria Announces New Retailers

CoolSprings Galleria just announced many new retailers opening their doors. Read More

Amendment XVII Cocktail Bar
photo from Amendment XVIII Bar

8Speakeasy Cocktail Bar Amendment XVIII Opens in Franklin

A new cocktail bar called Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club recently opened at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven community in Franklin. Read More

brenton johnson
brenton johnson

9Victim Identified in Franklin Fatal Shooting; Suspect Charged with Criminal Homicide

Guillermo Leon, a 57-year-old resident of Reville Court, in Franklin, was shot at 5:15, Tuesday night, during an argument outside of his home. Read More

Minnie Pearl Grandparents home
photo by SilverPointe Properties

10Downtown Franklin Home Built by Minnie Pearl’s Grandparents is For Sale

The former home of Minnie Pearl’s grandparents, William and Ophelia House, is for sale in downtown Franklin. Read More

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

