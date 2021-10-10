In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More.
The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million and are investing much more into the former stove factory to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials announced the U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read More
Nashville icon The Pancake Pantry is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering downtown diners an additional opportunity to enjoy its famous fare. Read more
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More
CoolSprings Galleria just announced many new retailers opening their doors. Read More
A new cocktail bar called Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club recently opened at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven community in Franklin. Read More
Guillermo Leon, a 57-year-old resident of Reville Court, in Franklin, was shot at 5:15, Tuesday night, during an argument outside of his home. Read More
The former home of Minnie Pearl’s grandparents, William and Ophelia House, is for sale in downtown Franklin. Read More