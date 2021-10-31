In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
CAVA is headed to Franklin, the first one in Williamson County. Read More.
“Camp Hideout” just wrapped filming in Williamson County. Read More
Cinco de Mayo is now open in Franklin at 1010 Murfreesboro Road, #178 next to Sprouts. Read More
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. Read more
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Read More
Brentwood Police responded Monday, October 25th at 6:55 p.m. to a report of a person being shot at 920 Brentwood Pointe. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Chris Laird with numerous gunshot wounds. Read More
This November, we’re thankful for the parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Oct 28, 2021. Read More
Country artist Luke Bryan just proved he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty. Read More