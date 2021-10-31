In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Courtney Potts Luke Bryan
photo from Courtney Potts Instagram

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

CAVA Facebook Page

1CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open First Williamson County Location

CAVA is headed to Franklin, the first one in Williamson County. Read More.

Camp Hideout
photo from Camp Hideout

2Family Feature Filmed in Williamson County

“Camp Hideout” just wrapped filming in Williamson County. Read More

Cinco de Mayo
photo by Donna Vissman

3Cinco de Mayo Now Open in Franklin

Cinco de Mayo is now open in Franklin at 1010 Murfreesboro Road, #178 next to Sprouts. Read More

Stock Image

4Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for October 14-20, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Lotz House

6The Lotz House – Named One of “The Most Terrifying Places in America” – Offering Ghost Tours

Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Read More

“Shots Fired” Call Results in Charge of Attempted Murder

7“Shots Fired” Call Results in Charge of Attempted Murder

Brentwood Police responded Monday, October 25th at 6:55 p.m. to a report of a person being shot at 920 Brentwood Pointe. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Chris Laird with numerous gunshot wounds. Read More

Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

8Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

This November, we’re thankful for the parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Read More

coronavirus

9Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Oct 28

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of Oct 28, 2021. Read More

Courtney Potts Luke Bryan
photo from Courtney Potts Instagram

10Luke Bryan Changes Tire for Stranded Mother in Columbia

Country artist Luke Bryan just proved he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

