In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

55 South SH

155 South in Spring Hill Closes

55 South, located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More.

Serrato's
photo from Serrato’s

2Serrato’s Steakhouse Opens in Franklin

Serrato’s Steakhouse opened October 20th, at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin, in the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center. Read More

Waldo's Chicken & Beer
photo from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer

3Waldo’s Chicken Second Franklin Location to Open Soon

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin will soon open. Read More

Condado Taco Franklin
photo from Condado Taco Franklin

4Opening Date Announced for Condado Tacos in Franklin

Condado Tacos will open its new Franklin location at 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 (in the McEwen Northside development) on Thursday, November 4th. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

brownland farm development

6Brownland Farm Development Saga Continues

Once again, the Brownland Farm Development has been pushed back for more study after two hours of debate over new changes offered to the city by the developer, Kevin Estes, on the afternoon of the day of the meeting. Read More

vehicles stolen from franklin business

7Three Vehicles Stolen From Columbia Avenue Business in Franklin

Detectives are investigating after thieves rammed through a security gate, stealing three specialty vehicles from Foriest Tree Care in Franklin. Read More

Jondie

8Downtown Franklin Boutique JONDIE is Looking for a New Location

Jondie, a locally owned women’s boutique on Main Street in downtown Franklin, will be on the move in 2022. Read More

Sports Seasons
photo by Donna Vissman

9Sport Seasons to Close Franklin Location

Sport Seasons, located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, will close its doors. Read More

coronavirus

10Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Oct 21

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 21, 2021. Read More

