In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
55 South, located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More.
Serrato’s Steakhouse opened October 20th, at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin, in the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center. Read More
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin will soon open. Read More
Condado Tacos will open its new Franklin location at 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 (in the McEwen Northside development) on Thursday, November 4th. Read more
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Once again, the Brownland Farm Development has been pushed back for more study after two hours of debate over new changes offered to the city by the developer, Kevin Estes, on the afternoon of the day of the meeting. Read More
Detectives are investigating after thieves rammed through a security gate, stealing three specialty vehicles from Foriest Tree Care in Franklin. Read More
Jondie, a locally owned women’s boutique on Main Street in downtown Franklin, will be on the move in 2022. Read More
Sport Seasons, located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, will close its doors. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 21, 2021. Read More