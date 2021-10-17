In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Earlier this month, we reported that The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, purchased The Factory at Franklin. They stated in a release they aim to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More.
It’s a big family yard sale at Rory Feek’s Farm on Saturday, October 16- Sunday, October 17. Read More
Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, has closed. Read More
The historic Samuel S. Morton House, formerly owned by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, is listed for sale. Read more
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More
During the celebration of the Hill Center Brentwood Phase II completion, H.G. Hill Realty Company CEO Jimmy Granberry shared with us plans for the company to demo the H.G. Hill site. We have an update to the initial story. Read More
On Sunday October 10th , SHPD officers were dispatched to a residence concerning an alleged kidnapping report. Read More
You can enter to win a beautiful, new home build, valued at approximately $634K. Read More
After four years of research, proposals and negotiations, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman stopped the Cheekwood Golf Course expansion project with a vote of 4-3 to rescind the lease agreement. Read More