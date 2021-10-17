In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

1What’s Next for The Factory at Franklin?

Earlier this month, we reported that The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, purchased The Factory at Franklin. They stated in a release they aim to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More.

Rory Feek Farm
photo from Rory Feek Facebook

2Family Yard Sale at Rory Feek’s Farm

It’s a big family yard sale at Rory Feek’s Farm on Saturday, October 16- Sunday, October 17. Read More

3Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe Announces Closure

Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, has closed. Read More

Tim McGraw - Faith Hill Farm
photo from McEwen Group

4Historic Home, Formerly Owned by Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Listed for Sale

The historic Samuel S. Morton House, formerly owned by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, is listed for sale. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

stolen catalytic converters

6Franklin Police Arrest Two and Recover 26 Stolen Catalytic Converters

Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More

7H. G. Hill Realty Gives Update for Demo of Columbia Ave Property

During the celebration of the Hill Center Brentwood Phase II completion, H.G. Hill Realty Company  CEO Jimmy Granberry shared with us plans for the company to demo the H.G. Hill site. We have an update to the initial story. Read More

spring hill police car with logo

82 Men Arrested and Charged for Kidnapping in Spring Hill

On Sunday October 10th , SHPD officers were dispatched to a residence concerning an alleged kidnapping report. Read More

I am Second Raffle
photo from I am Second Facebook

9$600K Williamson County House Being Raffled Off by Nonprofit

You can enter to win a beautiful, new home build, valued at approximately $634K. Read More

10Cheekwood Golf Course Proposal Rescinded by City

After four years of research, proposals and negotiations, the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman stopped the Cheekwood Golf Course expansion project with a vote of 4-3 to rescind the lease agreement. Read More

