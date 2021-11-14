In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
Our 10 top stories from the last week.

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

1Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for October 25-29, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read more.

3Holiday Movie Schedule at the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2021 holiday season. Read More

Veterans Day 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

42021 Middle TN Veterans Day Celebrations and Parades

Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor all veterans. A salute to those who have served our country. Parades and ceremonies took place all over Middle Tennessee. Read more.

Dolan Venue
photo from RealTracs

5Arrington Venue is Taken off the Market

Dolan’s Venue in Arrington was listed for sale but the property listing has been removed. Read More.

Cash Reward for Info on Three Franklin Shoplifters

6Cash Reward for Info on Three Franklin Shoplifters

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of three shoplifters. Read More

Spring Hill Police Looking for ULTA Theft Suspect

7Spring Hill Police Looking for ULTA Theft Suspect

On October 19th the person pictured above entered the UTLA store in Spring Hill and allegedly committed a fraudulent return which resulted in this person obtaining about $600 in cash. Read More

Puckett's

812 Places to Order Thanksgiving To-Go

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you can spend more time with your family. Read More

Happenstance
photo from Happenchance Social Facebook

9Nolensville’s Happenstance Social Lounge Makes Slight Name Change

Happenstance Social Lounge, located in Nolensville, TN, will now be known as Happenchance Social Lounge. Read More

Christmas Tree Lighting Franklin
photos by Donna Vissman/City of Franklin

10Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting to Feature Matthew West & Layla Tucker

The City of Franklin will light up the square on Friday, December 3rd, for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting, the best tree lighting event in Middle Tennessee. Read More

