In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read more.
The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2021 holiday season. Read More
Veterans Day is a time to remember and honor all veterans. A salute to those who have served our country. Parades and ceremonies took place all over Middle Tennessee. Read more.
Dolan’s Venue in Arrington was listed for sale but the property listing has been removed. Read More.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of three shoplifters. Read More
On October 19th the person pictured above entered the UTLA store in Spring Hill and allegedly committed a fraudulent return which resulted in this person obtaining about $600 in cash. Read More
If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you can spend more time with your family. Read More
Happenstance Social Lounge, located in Nolensville, TN, will now be known as Happenchance Social Lounge. Read More
The City of Franklin will light up the square on Friday, December 3rd, for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting, the best tree lighting event in Middle Tennessee. Read More