In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Franklin Christmas Parade
photo by Donna Vissman

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

hbo max

1Coming to HBO Max in December 2021

‘Tis the season for a parade of new original programming and movies coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include The Matrix Resurrections, And Just Like That, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and the limited series Landscapers. What’s coming and going on HBO Max in December 2021. Read More

Cheekwood
photo from Cheekwood

2Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.

Franklin Christmas Parade
photo by Donna Vissman

3Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade Makes Changes for 2021

The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m. Read More

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
credit-MOOYAH

4New Burger Joint to Open Next to Whole Foods in Franklin

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is opening another location in Middle Tennessee. The restaurant will open in the former Pei Wei spot at 1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin. Read more.

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

5What’s New to Streaming in December 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More.

opryland at christmas

6Opryland Restricts Weekend Access for Remainder of Holiday Season

If you are headed to look at the holiday lights at Gaylord Opryland this season, you need to be aware of some changes the resort announced this past weekend. Read More.

WCS Logo Black Blue Background

7WCS Five-Year Capital Plan Includes Updated Opening Dates, New Schools

The district’s updated Five-Year Capital Plan includes changes to school opening dates, new buildings and more. The plan is updated annually in November. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

8Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More

Everything Coming to Disney Plus

9Everything Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021. Read More

big shake's opens in columbia, tn
Photo by Elisa Perry

10Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Opens Columbia Location

It’s official! Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish is now open on Columbia Square! Located at 822 Main Street, they are ready to bring Downtown Columbia their famous hot chicken and fish. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here