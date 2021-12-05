In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
‘Tis the season for a parade of new original programming and movies coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include The Matrix Resurrections, And Just Like That, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and the limited series Landscapers. What’s coming and going on HBO Max in December 2021. Read More
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.
The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m. Read More
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is opening another location in Middle Tennessee. The restaurant will open in the former Pei Wei spot at 1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More.
If you are headed to look at the holiday lights at Gaylord Opryland this season, you need to be aware of some changes the resort announced this past weekend. Read More.
The district’s updated Five-Year Capital Plan includes changes to school opening dates, new buildings and more. The plan is updated annually in November. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021. Read More
It’s official! Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish is now open on Columbia Square! Located at 822 Main Street, they are ready to bring Downtown Columbia their famous hot chicken and fish. Read More