In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021. Read More
Total Wine and More will hold their grand opening on Thursday, November 18th in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, next to Nordstrom Rack. Read more.
A Franklin Police Detective who was recently at a Franklin park took note of someone else who wasn’t supposed to be. Read More
Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals Thursday, November. 25, an opportunity to dine then enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and much more for the whole family. Read more.
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin is now open, according to its website. Read More.
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event, Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Sunday, December 12 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Read More
Franklin Police are hoping someone may recognize this suspect who is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen item from a Franklin residence during a delivery on November 9th. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More
The Williamson County School board voted to remove the mask mandate during the November 15 meeting. Read More
Columbia Sportswear Company will open at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road on November 24th. Read More