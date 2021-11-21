In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Pickwick Landing State Park
photo from Pickwick Landing State Park

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

franklin property transfers

1Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Nov. 1-5 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021. Read More

Total Wine and More
photo from Total Wine and More

2Total Wine & More Hosts Grand Opening of Brentwood Store This Week

Total Wine and More will hold their grand opening on Thursday, November 18th in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, next to Nordstrom Rack. Read more.

Howard Anderson Age: 79 Franklin, Tennessee
Howard Anderson
Age: 79
Franklin, Tennessee

3Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Being at Local Franklin Park

A Franklin Police Detective who was recently at a Franklin park took note of someone else who wasn’t supposed to be. Read More

Pickwick Landing State Park
photo from Pickwick Landing State Park

4These 5 Restaurants at Tennessee State Parks are Offering Thanksgiving Dining

Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals Thursday, November. 25, an opportunity to dine then enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and much more for the whole family. Read more.

Waldo's Chicken
photo From Waldo’s Chicken and Beer

5Waldo’s Chicken Second Franklin Location is Now Open

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin is now open, according to its website. Read More.

Dickens of a Christmas

6Downtown Franklin Welcomes Christmas With the Victorian-Inspired Dickens of a Christmas Festival

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event, Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Sunday, December 12 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Read More

suspect in franklin theft

7Suspect Wanted for Questioning About Stolen Item From a Franklin Residence

Franklin Police are hoping someone may recognize this suspect who is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen item from a Franklin residence during a delivery on November 9th. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

8Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More

child wearing mask

9The Latest on Mask Requirement in Williamson County Schools

The Williamson County School board voted to remove the mask mandate during the November 15 meeting. Read More

Columbia
photo by Donna Vissman

10Columbia Sportswear Company Sets Open Date for New Brentwood Store

Columbia Sportswear Company will open at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road on November 24th. Read More

