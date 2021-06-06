In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
1City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening
Trader Joe's is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon.
2June Lake Breaks Ground in Spring Hill
On Thursday, ground was officially broken at June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development that is slated to become the gateway to the City of Spring Hill.
3Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm
There's something about the glow of a hot air balloon at dusk and if you haven't seen it before, here's your chance to experience it.
4Medical Examiner Releases Statement Regarding Percy Priest Plane Crash Incident
The Rutherford County Medical Examiner's Office issued a statement regarding the Percy Priest Small Jet Crash Incident.
5Eskca Releases List of Best Nashville Restaurants for 2021
Eskca named its 10 best restaurants in Nashville for 2021. Of those listed, several locally-owned restaurants made the list.
6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee.
7First-Timer’s Guide to Dollywood
Heading to Dollywood this summer? This first-timer's guide is a great read for Dollywood newbies and provides a great refresher for those who have already been.
8Franklin Bakehouse Begins Construction on New Restaurant, Wine and Liquor Store
Franklin Bakehouse, located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Franklin, is expanding and has begun construction on a new restaurant and a boutique wine and liquor store.
9Multiple Vehicle Burglaries, Stolen Vehicle, and Vehicle Pursuit at Spring Hill Subdivision
Last week, police received several reports from the Harvest Point Subdivision which is located in southwest Spring Hill off of Cleburne Rd, regarding vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicles, etc….
1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit
A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family.