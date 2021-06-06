In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Video screenshot from City of Franklin Facebook Page

1City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. Read More.

June Lake
photo by Peyton Hodge

2June Lake Breaks Ground in Spring Hill

On Thursday, ground was officially broken at June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development that is slated to become the gateway to the City of Spring Hill. Read More.

Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival

3Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm

There’s something about the glow of a hot air balloon at dusk and if you haven’t seen it before, here’s your chance to experience it. Read More.

percy priest plane crash recovery

4Medical Examiner Releases Statement Regarding Percy Priest Plane Crash Incident

The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a statement regarding the Percy Priest Small Jet Crash Incident. Read More.

biscuit love
photo from Biscuit Love Facebook Page

5Eskca Releases List of Best Nashville Restaurants for 2021

Eskca named its 10 best restaurants in Nashville for 2021. Of those listed, several locally-owned restaurants made the list. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort has a large heated swimming pool for summer fun/photo by Anne Braly

7First-Timer’s Guide to Dollywood

Heading to Dollywood this summer? This first-timer’s guide is a great read for Dollywood newbies and provides a great refresher for those who have already been. Read More.

Franklin Bakehouse
photo from Franklin Bakehouse Instagram

8Franklin Bakehouse Begins Construction on New Restaurant, Wine and Liquor Store

Franklin Bakehouse, located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Franklin, is expanding and has begun construction on a new restaurant and a boutique wine and liquor store. Read More.

spring hill police car with logo

9Multiple Vehicle Burglaries, Stolen Vehicle, and Vehicle Pursuit at Spring Hill Subdivision

Last week, police received several reports from the Harvest Point Subdivision which is located in southwest Spring Hill off of Cleburne Rd, regarding vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicles, etc…. Read More.

1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit

A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More.

