In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
1FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Announces First Artists to Perform
FirstBank Amphitheater announced the upcoming slate of shows for the grand opening season of the brand new open-air venue this summer and fall. Read More.
2GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident
A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22. Read More.
3Franklin Pharmacy Burglar Tunnels in Through Drywall
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps identify this pharmacy burglar. Read More.
4A Legal High… or Not? What Is Delta-8? Local Cannabinologist Weighs In
We recently sat down with Greg Gerdeman, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Cannabinologist at Tennessee Farmaceuticals to discuss Delta-8, a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that’s been receiving a lot of attention lately. Read More.
5WCS Class of 2021 Valedictorians, Salutatorians Announced
Seniors have graduated; the school year has come to an end and Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize the Class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians. Read More.
6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
7Plane Carrying Leaders From Local Church Crashes, All Presumed Deceased
At 10:53 a.m. Saturday morning, a 1982 CESSNA 501 departed Smyrna Airport heading toward Palm Beach International. Shortly after take-off, the small jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake. Read More.
8Franklin Area Lawn Care Company Pays $39,373 in Back Wages to Workers
A Franklin lawn care company has paid $39,373 in back wages to 31 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that found the employer violated the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Read More.
9Franklin Police Looking for Road Rage Suspect
On May 11th at approximately 9:30 pm, this suspect pointed a black handgun at another driver in the parking lot of IHOP on Murfreesboro Road following a road rage incident on Murfreesboro Road. Read More.
1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit
A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More.