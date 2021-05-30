In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

FirstBank Amphitheater

1FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Announces First Artists to Perform

 FirstBank Amphitheater announced the upcoming slate of shows for the grand opening season of the brand new open-air venue this summer and fall. Read More.

Stephen Kyle Anderson
photo from GoFundMe

2GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22. Read More.

pharmacy burglar

3Franklin Pharmacy Burglar Tunnels in Through Drywall

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who helps identify this pharmacy burglar. Read More.

A Legal High… or Not_ What Is Delta-8_ Local Cannabinologist Weighs In

4A Legal High… or Not? What Is Delta-8? Local Cannabinologist Weighs In

We recently sat down with Greg Gerdeman, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Cannabinologist at Tennessee Farmaceuticals to discuss Delta-8, a psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that’s been receiving a lot of attention lately. Read More.

Photo from WCS

5WCS Class of 2021 Valedictorians, Salutatorians Announced

Seniors have graduated; the school year has come to an end and Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize the Class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

7Plane Carrying Leaders From Local Church Crashes, All Presumed Deceased

At 10:53 a.m. Saturday morning, a 1982 CESSNA 501 departed Smyrna Airport heading toward Palm Beach International. Shortly after take-off, the small jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake. Read More.

generic lawn

8Franklin Area Lawn Care Company Pays $39,373 in Back Wages to Workers

A Franklin lawn care company has paid $39,373 in back wages to 31 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that found the employer violated the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Read More.

Franklin Police Looking for Road Rage Suspect

9Franklin Police Looking for Road Rage Suspect

On May 11th at approximately 9:30 pm, this suspect pointed a black handgun at another driver in the parking lot of IHOP on Murfreesboro Road following a road rage incident on Murfreesboro Road. Read More.

1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit

A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here