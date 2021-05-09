In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
cumberland caverns
Cumberland Caverns

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

cicada photo from cicada safari
photo from Cicada Safari

1Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know

Like something out of a horror movie, cicadas are just plain creepy with their dead, bulbous red eyes and constant, squeaky chirp. And they are soon to be here, back from their 17-year hibernation of sorts. In a swarm given the sci-fi-like name Brood X. Read More.

spring hill police car with logo

2WCSO and Spring Hill PD Arrest Suspended Teacher

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Spring Hill Police Department arrested a suspended elementary school teacher for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Read More.

mexican food generic tacos

3Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 5, 2021

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Read More.

delta bound catfish tacos
photo: Delta Bound Facebook Page

4Delta Bound Southern Food Joint Closes in Spring Hill

Delta Bound Southern Food Joint, on Main Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More.

McConnell House
photo from Roland Price

5Red Pony Opens Temporary Location While Rebuilding After Fire

The Red Pony restaurant has opened a temporary location while they rebuild after a fire in January caused extensive damage to their building and minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

812 saddleview terrace franklin tn

7Sold in One Day! Gorgeous 4 BR Home in Franklin, TN

Franklin has always been a popular place to live for Nashville commuters, out-of-state transplants, and people looking for a place to find community. But homes have never sold this fast! Read More.

rumor mill

8WCS Answers Questions About Critical Race Theory Curriculum

In the April 27, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about teaching critical race theory. Read More.

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

9What’s New to Streaming in May 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More.

cumberland caverns

1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit

A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More.

