In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
1Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know
Like something out of a horror movie, cicadas are just plain creepy with their dead, bulbous red eyes and constant, squeaky chirp. And they are soon to be here, back from their 17-year hibernation of sorts. In a swarm given the sci-fi-like name Brood X. Read More.
2WCSO and Spring Hill PD Arrest Suspended Teacher
Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Spring Hill Police Department arrested a suspended elementary school teacher for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Read More.
3Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 5, 2021
These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Read More.
4Delta Bound Southern Food Joint Closes in Spring Hill
Delta Bound Southern Food Joint, on Main Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More.
5Red Pony Opens Temporary Location While Rebuilding After Fire
The Red Pony restaurant has opened a temporary location while they rebuild after a fire in January caused extensive damage to their building and minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Read More.
6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
7Sold in One Day! Gorgeous 4 BR Home in Franklin, TN
Franklin has always been a popular place to live for Nashville commuters, out-of-state transplants, and people looking for a place to find community. But homes have never sold this fast! Read More.
8WCS Answers Questions About Critical Race Theory Curriculum
In the April 27, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about teaching critical race theory. Read More.
9What’s New to Streaming in May 2021
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More.
1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit
A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More.