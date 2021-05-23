In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
1New Wine Bar Opens in Franklin
A new wine bar is open in Franklin at McEwen Northside. Read More.
2Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Downtown Business Break-ins
Detectives are investigating after two businesses were burglarized in downtown Franklin. Read More.
3Former Franklin Securities Broker Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing From Elderly Clients
A former Investments Vice President at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (Raymond James), was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $933,500 from two elderly clients. Read More.
4Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location
Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later. Read More.
5Health Inspections: Grocery Stores
These are the health scores for local grocery stores, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021. Read More.
6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
7Penn Station East Coast Subs to Open in Franklin
Penn Station East Coast Subs will open a new location in Franklin. Read More.
8Spirit Airlines Will No Longer Bring Control Center to Williamson County
In early 2020, Spirit Airlines announced it would bring 240 team members from Florida to Williamson County, but now those plans have halted. Read More.
9Plans for Franklin on the Fourth Celebration Underway
The Franklin Lions Club is moving forward with its annual Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Read More.
10Spring Hill PD Investigating Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
The SHPD is investigating multiple shoplifting incidents with Target and Walmart involving the two individuals depicted above. Read More.