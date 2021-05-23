In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
ICYMI May 23

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Vintage Vine 100
1New Wine Bar Opens in Franklin

A new wine bar is open in Franklin at McEwen Northside. Read More.

business breakins downtown franklin

2Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Downtown Business Break-ins

Detectives are investigating after two businesses were burglarized in downtown Franklin. Read More.

3Former Franklin Securities Broker Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing From Elderly Clients

A former Investments Vice President at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (Raymond James), was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing $933,500 from two elderly clients. Read More.

Shake Shack
4Shake Shack Projects Open Date for Franklin Location

Shake Shack, the popular modern-day “roadside” burger stand, will open its first Williamson County location at McEwen Northside sooner rather than later. Read More.

grocery stores in brentwood

5Health Inspections: Grocery Stores

These are the health scores for local grocery stores, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021. Read More.

coronavirus
6Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

Penn Station East Coast Subs
7Penn Station East Coast Subs to Open in Franklin

Penn Station East Coast Subs will open a new location in Franklin. Read More.

spirit airlines

8Spirit Airlines Will No Longer Bring Control Center to Williamson County

In early 2020, Spirit Airlines announced it would bring 240 team members from Florida to Williamson County, but now those plans have halted. Read More.

fireworks

9Plans for Franklin on the Fourth Celebration Underway

The Franklin Lions Club is moving forward with its annual Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Read More.

Spring Hill PD Investigating Multiple Shoplifting Incidents

10Spring Hill PD Investigating Multiple Shoplifting Incidents

The SHPD is investigating multiple shoplifting incidents with Target and Walmart involving the two individuals depicted above. Read More.

