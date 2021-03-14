In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Raymond Cruz
photo from Raymond Cruz Foundation

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:

guy fieri flavortown bacon mac n cheese burger
Bacon Mac n Cheese Burger

1Guy Fieri Opens Delivery Only Eatery in Franklin

Guy Fieri is bringing his Flavortown concept to Williamson County via a “ghost kitchen” concept. Read More.

2Where to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine (In and Near Williamson County)

In this story, we outline numerous places you can get your COVID-19 vaccine (in and near Williamson County) and how to sign up for it. Read More.

brentwood place ludlow & Prime

3Health Inspections: Brentwood Place Restaurants for March 10, 2021

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center located in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of March 9, 2021. Read More.

First Bank
photo from First Bank

4Thompson’s Station Amphitheater to Open This Year

The amphitheater in Thompson’s Station, now called FirstBank Amphitheater, is planning to open later this year for memorable music experiences whenever fans and artists can gather for concerts again. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

Raymond Cruz
photo from Raymond Cruz Foundation

6New Downtown Franklin Mural to Honor Teen Who Died of Cancer

The Ray of Light Foundation is proud to invite the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 27 at 3:00 pm to unveil the new “Let Your Light Shine” Mural in honor of Raymond M. Cruz, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 19 after a 3-year battle with Ewing-like Sarcoma. Read More.

covid-19 vaccine
Stock Image

7High-risk Tennesseans Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine March 8

Tennessee opened COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to Tennesseans in Phase 1c populations on March 8. Read More.

Steak n Shake
photo from Steak n Shake Facebook

8Steak n’ Shake to Replace Table Service With Self-Service Kiosks

Steak n’ Shake is making a big change to how they serve their customers. The restaurant is transitioning to self-service (via kiosks) and will no longer offer table service. Read More.

Two Old Hippies
photo from Two Old Hippies Facebook

9Nashville News: Two Old Hippies to Close After 10 Years

Two Old Hippies, the bohemian store in The Gulch neighborhood of Nashville, will close its doors after 10 years in business. Read More

Nolensville's Buttercup Festival Returns This Spring

10Nolensville’s Buttercup Festival Returns This Spring

The Annual Buttercup Festival is back for its 21st year! This free one-day event will return April 10th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the downtown Historic District of Nolensville. Read More.

