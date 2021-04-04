In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:
1Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding
Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points. Read More.
2Nolensville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Brentwood
On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:41 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunset Road near the intersection of Copperstone Drive. Read More.
37 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee
While tornado season is typically March through May in the South, Tennessee has had tornadoes throughout the year. Here are 7 significant tornado events in Middle Tennessee. Read More.
4Local Cities Make Niche’s 2021 List of Best Places to Live in Tennessee
Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.” See how Williamson County cities ranked. Read More.
5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
6PHOTOS: Storm & Flooding Photos from March 26 – 28, 2021
Heavy rain, lots of lightning, hail and strong winds were reported throughout Williamson County and the middle Tennessee area last weekend. Read More.
7City of Franklin TN Declares State of Emergency After Flooding
Tuesday, March 30, Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore declared a local state of emergency in response to the March 27-28 flash flooding in Franklin. Read More.
8Fozzy’s Bar & Grill to Open in Spring Hill
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill is under construction at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill. Read More.
Age: 40
Columbia, Tennessee
9Impaired Columbia Man Facing Multiple Charges After Hit & Run Crash
An impaired driver who fled from a dinnertime crash on Tuesday is facing several charges, including DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Drug Possession, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Failure to Report a Crash. Read More
10Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2021. Read More.