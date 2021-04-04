In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
harvey park in spring hill
Harvey Park, Photo: Spring Hill TN Parks & Recreation Facebook

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:

Video Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

1Video: Footage of Downtown Franklin Flooding

Due to the Saturday storms, The Harpeth River flooded on Sunday. Franklin Aerial shared a drone video of downtown Franklin by Bicentennial Mall and continuing by French’s Shoes toward Five Points. Read More.

2Nolensville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Brentwood

On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:41 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunset Road near the intersection of Copperstone Drive. Read More.

tornado april 7 2006
photo: weather.gov

37 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee

While tornado season is typically March through May in the South, Tennessee has had tornadoes throughout the year. Here are 7 significant tornado events in Middle Tennessee. Read More.

harvey park in spring hill
Harvey Park, Photo: Spring Hill TN Parks & Recreation Facebook

4Local Cities Make Niche’s 2021 List of Best Places to Live in Tennessee

Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.” See how Williamson County cities ranked. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

Pinkerton Park during Flood March 28, 2021
Pinkerton Park /photo by Steve Ludwig

6PHOTOS: Storm & Flooding Photos from March 26 – 28, 2021

Heavy rain, lots of lightning, hail and strong winds were reported throughout Williamson County and the middle Tennessee area last weekend. Read More.

Storm photo
photo from Franklin Fire Department

7City of Franklin TN Declares State of Emergency After Flooding

Tuesday, March 30, Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore declared a local state of emergency in response to the March 27-28 flash flooding in Franklin. Read More.

Fozzy's Bar & Grill
photo from Fozzy’s Bar & Grill

8Fozzy’s Bar & Grill to Open in Spring Hill

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill is under construction at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill. Read More.

donald allan brewster
Donald A. Brewster, Jr.
Age: 40
Columbia, Tennessee

9Impaired Columbia Man Facing Multiple Charges After Hit & Run Crash

An impaired driver who fled from a dinnertime crash on Tuesday is facing several charges, including DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Drug Possession, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Failure to Report a Crash. Read More

Everything Coming to Disney Plus

10Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2021. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here