In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
jonathans baja fish tacos

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:

White's Mercantile
photo from CBRE

1Mike Wolfe Lists Historic Downtown Franklin Building For $3.9M

The historic Downtown Franklin building at 345 Main Street is for sale. Read More.

Big Bad Breakfast
photo by Donna Vissman

2Big Bad Breakfast to Open Soon in Franklin

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast will open soon in Franklin. Read More.

IRS Information on Second Round of Economic Impact Payments

3IRS Begins Delivering Third Round of Economic Impact Payments

The Internal Revenue Service announced that the third round of Economic Impact Payments will begin reaching Americans this week. Read More.

williamson blast furnace
Photo: tnironfurnacetrail.org

4Historic Site May Be Lost to Indifference

The Blast Furnace remains are located on land in Fairview that has recently been sold for development and a group of interested individuals is trying to reach out to others who would be interested in erecting a memorial to the historic site on the property. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

I65 Buckner Road

6Spring Hill’s New Buckner Road Extension to be Named June Lake Boulevard

The new section of roadway off of the fully-funded I-65 interchange being built in Spring Hill (exit 56) will be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion of construction, as voted on by the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA). Read More.

guy fieri flavortown bacon mac n cheese burger
Bacon Mac n Cheese Burger

75 Virtual Restaurants That Recently Opened

Virtual restaurants (also sometimes called “ghost kitchens”) are becoming popular and we now have several in our area. Read More.

brian pullin lottery winner
Photo from TN Lottery

8Columbia Resident Wins $2,000,000 on Ultimate 200x Instant Game

Brian Pullin knew when he first saw how small the “2” was printed on his Ultimate 200X instant game ticket that there would be numerous zeros following it. Read More.

jonathans baja fish tacos

9Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for March 19

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of March 19, 2021. Read More

Marisa McKaye
photo from Marisa McKaye Instagram

10Franklin Singer Marisa McKaye Receives “Golden Ticket” on American Idol

Franklin resident, Marisa McKaye, has impressed the American Idol judges, receiving a “golden ticket” on American Idol. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here