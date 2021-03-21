In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Last week, the biggest headline was the winter weather event; however, here are some of our other top stories from the week:
1Mike Wolfe Lists Historic Downtown Franklin Building For $3.9M
The historic Downtown Franklin building at 345 Main Street is for sale. Read More.
2Big Bad Breakfast to Open Soon in Franklin
Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast will open soon in Franklin. Read More.
3IRS Begins Delivering Third Round of Economic Impact Payments
The Internal Revenue Service announced that the third round of Economic Impact Payments will begin reaching Americans this week. Read More.
4Historic Site May Be Lost to Indifference
The Blast Furnace remains are located on land in Fairview that has recently been sold for development and a group of interested individuals is trying to reach out to others who would be interested in erecting a memorial to the historic site on the property. Read More.
5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.
6Spring Hill’s New Buckner Road Extension to be Named June Lake Boulevard
The new section of roadway off of the fully-funded I-65 interchange being built in Spring Hill (exit 56) will be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion of construction, as voted on by the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA). Read More.
75 Virtual Restaurants That Recently Opened
Virtual restaurants (also sometimes called “ghost kitchens”) are becoming popular and we now have several in our area. Read More.
8Columbia Resident Wins $2,000,000 on Ultimate 200x Instant Game
Brian Pullin knew when he first saw how small the “2” was printed on his Ultimate 200X instant game ticket that there would be numerous zeros following it. Read More.
9Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for March 19
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of March 19, 2021. Read More
10Franklin Singer Marisa McKaye Receives “Golden Ticket” on American Idol
Franklin resident, Marisa McKaye, has impressed the American Idol judges, receiving a “golden ticket” on American Idol. Read More.