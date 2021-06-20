In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Campspot, an online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options & more, has released its list of top 10 trending campsite destinations for summer 2021. Read More
Mayor Ken Moore will hold a ceremony commemorating the renaming of 3rd Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Read More
You don’t have to keep a finger on the pulse of Middle Tennessee real estate trends to know that the market is moving up only. But the hottest zip codes may surprise you. Contrary to popular belief, Nashville’s Davidson County is not leading the pack. Read more
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders just announced they are expanding by adding new franchise locations in Tennessee stated CEO Andy Howard in a press release. Read More
Franklin, TN – Franklin Firefighters quickly extinguished a bakery fire last night (06/13/2021) in historic downtown Franklin. Read More
Tennessee State Parks is a finalist for the 2021 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Read More
Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More
An off-duty Decherd Police officer was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at a driver Sunday in Murfreesboro. Read More
Williamson County has a reputation of being a very tight knit community that is family oriented; therefore, it hosts a trove of gems when it comes to family experiences. We have narrowed it down to the top 20 must-do experiences for families. Read More
A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More