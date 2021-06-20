In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Huey Magoos

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Sun Outdoors
photo from campspot.com

1This Tennessee Spot Listed as Top Camping Destination

Campspot, an online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options & more, has released its list of top 10 trending campsite destinations for summer 2021. Read More

downtown franklin
Photo from City of Franklin Facebook

2Downtown Franklin Street Renaming Ceremony this Friday

Mayor Ken Moore will hold a ceremony commemorating the renaming of 3rd Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Read More

house in the reserve at raintree forest
Reserve at Raintree Forest (Brentwood, TN)

3The 7 Hottest Zip Codes in Middle Tennessee | Susan Gregory

You don’t have to keep a finger on the pulse of Middle Tennessee real estate trends to know that the market is moving up only. But the hottest zip codes may surprise you. Contrary to popular belief, Nashville’s Davidson County is not leading the pack. Read more

Huey Magoos

4Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is Coming Soon

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders just announced they are expanding by adding new franchise locations in Tennessee stated CEO Andy Howard in a press release. Read More

Merridee’s
Photo from Franklin Fire

5Franklin Firefighters Extinguish Fire in Downtown Franklin Bakery

Franklin, TN – Franklin Firefighters quickly extinguished a bakery fire last night (06/13/2021) in historic downtown Franklin. Read More

Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tiptonville, Tennessee.
Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development

6Tennessee State Parks Named Finalist for National Gold Medal Award

Tennessee State Parks is a finalist for the 2021 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

7Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

Here is a look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More

Mathew Ward, 31
Mathew Ward, 31

8Off-Duty Police Officer Points Gun at Franklin Man in Murfreesboro Road Rage Case

An off-duty Decherd Police officer was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at a driver Sunday in Murfreesboro. Read More

920 Summer Bucket List Must-Dos in Williamson County

Williamson County has a reputation of being a very tight knit community that is family oriented; therefore, it hosts a trove of gems when it comes to family experiences. We have narrowed it down to the top 20 must-do experiences for families. Read More

Bristol Caverns
Photo – Bristol Caverns Facebook Page

1010 Tennessee Caves to Visit

A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here