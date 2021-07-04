In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More
The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More
A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations resulted in the arrest of 17 men after they agreed to pay for sex with an undercover officer who presented herself as being 16-years-old. Read more
The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized. Read More
These are the scores for local breakfast restaurants with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Read More
Finders Keepers Consignment store, located at 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood, will close. Read More
Dushi Wrap Cafe, located at 9040 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin, has rebranded and is now called Wilco Fusion Grill. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this July 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More
Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of global esports and technology company Vindex, announced it will begin rolling out hundreds of experiential gaming centers across the United States, including a location in Franklin. Read More
Here are 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. Read More