In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
storyville gardens music city

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

storyville gardens coming soon

1Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville

In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More

Tim McGraw Beechwood Hall
photo from Fridrich and Clark

2Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Sell Franklin Farm

The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More

metroPoliceCar

3Franklin Man Charged in Middle Tennessee Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation

A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations resulted in the arrest of 17 men after they agreed to pay for sex with an undercover officer who presented herself as being 16-years-old. Read more

Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Set

4Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Announced

The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized. Read More

first watch tri-fecta
Photo by First Watch

5Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants in Franklin for June 30, 2021

These are the scores for local breakfast restaurants with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Read More

Finders Keepers
photo by Donna Vissman

6Finders Keepers Consignment Store Closing

Finders Keepers Consignment store, located at 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood, will close. Read More

Cowboy Arepas, @dushiwrapcafe

7Dushi Wrap Cafe Rebrands as Wilco Fusion Grill

Dushi Wrap Cafe, located at 9040 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin, has rebranded and is now called Wilco Fusion Grill. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

8What’s New to Streaming in July 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this July 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

Belong Gaming
photo from Belong Gaming

9ESports Gaming Arena to Open in Franklin

Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of global esports and technology company Vindex, announced it will begin rolling out hundreds of experiential gaming centers across the United States, including a location in Franklin. Read More

la vergne fireworks

1011 Fireworks Displays Across Middle Tennessee

Here are 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. Read More

Previous article4th of July by the Numbers
Next articleEWLP Registration Now Open for WCS
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here